Killer Kross Says He and Scarlett Won’t Return to Impact Wrestling

Before joining WWE, Killer Kross’ time with Impact Wrestling came to a rough conclusion after he openly requested and received his release from the company in May 2019. The release wasn’t approved by Impact until December of that year. Additionally, Scarlett asked for her release in June 2019.

Kross recently spoke with the The Wrassingh Show for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, he confirmed that they won’t be going back to the company.

“Respectfully, neither of us will be returning,” Kross said (per Fightful). “For the record, many of our friends work there, we are very happy for the success that they are finding. We’ve had many people in our corner for years that still work for that company. We have never ever been on record to say anything derogatory or negative about any company we’ve ever worked for. That’s beneath us.”

He continued on to say, “There are a lot of people involved, with companies per se, and when you have a problem with one or two or three people, it’s not necessarily a systemic issue. We’re happy for everybody’s success and we don’t live in that place anymore. We are always moving forward. We leave it behind us and that’s really all I have to say about it.”

