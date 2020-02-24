Killer Kross Teasing WWE Debut, Speculation On Possible Plans

Dave Meltzer noted on the latest SNME podcast that WWE signed Killer Kross for “something big” and not just a typical run through the developmental system in NXT.

There’s no word on if this means Kross will be debuting on the main roster soon, but it has been rumored. Fans have speculated on Kross being behind the recent glitches airing during Smackdown broadcasts, but that has not been confirmed.

Kross often tweets teasers for his WWE debut, and you can see some of those latest cryptic postss below-

You never really know until you know. Never be sure unless you’re D

E

A

D sure. ❌ pic.twitter.com/6QUW01aoX5 — 🕳🐇Killer Kross ⏳💀❌ (@realKILLERkross) February 22, 2020