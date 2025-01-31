Killer Mike Praises WWE RAW And NXT, Compares NXT To Classic NWA Shows

Rapper Killer Mike was in attendance at this week’s WWE RAW and NXT episodes in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Run The Jewels member took to his Twitter (X) account to share his thoughts on his experiences on both shows.

Mike wrote, “Saw someone on Twitter say I had the best Monday and Tuesday and I DID! Going to NXT felt like an old NWA show. S/o to everyone I met backstage yall killed that s**t! @WWE”