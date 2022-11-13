Killer Rumor About Charlotte Flair Not Appearing on WWE TV

Some fans have speculated that something is preventing Charlotte Flair from returning to WWE because she has backed out of a major appearance. Ric Flair confirmed on the “To Be The Man” podcast that Charlotte is fine and healthy, but he has no idea when she will return to WWE TV.

Flair stated, “To be very honest, I have no idea. She keeps everything to herself. I know she’s talking to the company, but I don’t know any more than that. If I did, I couldn’t tell you anyway. She doesn’t trust me to tell me anything because I can’t keep my mouth shut.”

According to Conrad Thompson, “Well, a lot of fans I know created a little bit of chatter because I guess there was an appearance she had that was canceled. And I know Andrade said recently that she had some personal stuff that she was working on. You and I know that physically, she’s fine. Emotionally, she’s fine. It’s her business to share. But I guess what I wanted to sort of set the record straight on [is] there’s nothing wrong with Charlotte Flair. She’s just fine.”

Charlotte is in the best shape of her life, according to Flair, and Charlotte vs. Bianca Belair should take place at WrestleMania. He stated, “She is probably in the best shape of her life. I think it’s probably a mutual decision between her and the company as to when she comes back. I would assume under the perfect circumstance. She’s the best wrestler, but she’s the greatest female wrestler of all time. Like I said before, to have two legit world class athletes, you could write the story itself. NCAA track star. Strength, coordination, athleticism, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair. It’s a main event in itself…In my opinion, that’s the match.”

You can listen to Ric Flair’s latest podcast below:



(h/t to Wrestling News for the transcription)