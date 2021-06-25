Killian Dain Says He Has Been Released By WWE

WWE has released Killian Dain. Dain took to Twitter this afternoon and announced his departure, saying he got the call while at the WWE Performance Center training.

As reported before, WWE also released the following today: Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Arturo Ruas, Marina Shafir, Curt Stallion, Fandango, Tony Nese, August Grey, Ariya Daivari, The Bollywood Boyz (Sunil Singh, Samir Singh), & Ever-Rise (Chase Parker, Matt Martel).

