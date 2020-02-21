Killian Dain Says Nikki Cross Is Sick

Nikki Cross is currently under the weather and likely will not be appearing on WWE SmackDown tonight.

We first noted on Thursday that WWE had apparently pulled Cross from tonight’s SmackDown on FOX and the “Moment of Bliss” segment with The Bella Twins and Alexa Bliss. WWE removed Cross from the promotional graphic and edited her name out of the announcement on the segment.

In an update, WWE NXT Superstar Killian Dain revealed on the Twitch stream he does with Mansoor, Dominik Dijakovic and Dio Maddin, on Maddin’s channel, that his wife is “real sick” at the moment. Dain noted that he has been at home taking care of Cross this week while she recovers.

There’s no word yet on when Cross will be back to work, but we will keep you updated.