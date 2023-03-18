KiLynn King Recalls First Time She Saw Chyna On WWE TV

KiLynn King can relate to the late, great Joanie “Chyna” Laurer.

The women’s wrestling star recently spoke with WrestlingNews.co for an interview, during which she recalled the first time she saw the aforementioned late WWE Hall of Fame legend on WWE television.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how growing up she was always much bigger than a lot of other girls in her class: “So for me growing up, I was always at least a foot or so taller than all the girls in my class, sometimes all the boys too. Even before I got into sports and into weightlifting and stuff like that, I always had a bigger frame. I just always looked very different. I’m an Irish, pale girl, like, you just stand out no matter where you go. I remember for the longest time, I thought all those physical qualities about me were bad. Like, I always felt like I was the outsider.”

On the first time she saw Chyna on WWE television: “I remember the first time I ever saw her on my television and knowing that she was so big, and she was so tall, and she looks better than some of the Divas on TV and stuff like that, but that was what made her stand out. That was what made people want her to be a part of their company. That’s what made her a lot of money and got her adoring fans, and to me, that was the first time in my life where I ever had a female model like that that I was able to look in the mirror and be like, ‘Hey, all these things about me that people like to make fun of or tell me that I’m different for, this girl is famous and getting paid lots of money because of it, so I think I’ll be okay.’ That was the first symbolism for me that being different is cool. It’s fine. So for me like that was always the biggest thing that she ever did for me was she was the first step for me mentally becoming okay with who I was.”

Check out the complete interview at WrestlingNews.co.