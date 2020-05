Former NXT Alumni and Indy wrestler Kimber Lee made her debut for Impact Wrestling tonight, as she confronted Havok. She appeared on “Locker Room Talk”, billed as someone whose had a past rivalry with Havok.

.@MadisonRayne tried to get to the bottom of @FearHavok's relationship with @nevaehOi4k but the debuting KIMBER LEE added a whole new layer to the story. #IMPACTonAXSTV @Kimber_Lee90 pic.twitter.com/Llljb85XgT — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 6, 2020