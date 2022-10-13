Kimber Lee Says She Has One Year Left on Her Impact Wrestling Contract

The last time Kimber Lee was in an Impact Wrestling ring was back on Dec 9 2021 as she was defeated by Lady Frost. Due to her long absence, many fans had the impression that she was no longer with the company.

While speaking with Steve Fall on NBC Sports Boston Ten Count podcast, Kimber Lee confirmed that she is still under contract with Impact Wrestling and has one year left on her current deal. She also confirmed that she has been in talks with Gail Kim about what’s next for her at Impact Wrestling:

“So, I am still contracted with IMPACT Wrestling. I signed a three-year deal so I still have another year to go. So, the potential to come back is always there. It was just with the storyline I was in with Su Yung, things kind of came to a close. I’ve been in talks with Gail [Kim] about where to go next and so, it’s coming. It’s not set in stone when.”

She was asked by Fall if her Impact contract is frozen due to her inactivity. Lee indicated that it was not frozen.

“It keeps going,” she said. “It does keep going, it has a date on it.”

Lee has been working a few indy dates during her Impact Wrestling absence and recently unsuccessfully challenged Ivelisse for the SHINE Title.

You can check out the complete interview below: