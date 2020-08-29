King Corbin vs. Matt Riddle Confirmed For WWE Payback

Matt Riddle vs. King Baron Corbin is now official for WWE Payback. Riddle and Corbin have been feuding for several weeks, but tonight’s SmackDown saw Riddle come to the ring and call Corbin out for a fight. Corbin distracted Riddle and allowed Shorty G to attack him from behind, once again. Corbin then accepted a match on behalf of G, but Riddle easily picked up the win. Corbin tried to attack after the match but Riddle sent him retreating. Corbin later ranted to Kayla Braxton about how bad he’s going to destroy Riddle on Sunday, to prove that he doesn’t belong in this kingdom.

The 2020 WWE Payback pay-per-view will take place this Sunday from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Below is the current Payback card:

No Holds Barred Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Apollo Crews (c)

Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy

King Baron Corbin vs. Matt Riddle