King Of Fighters All-Star X WWE Collaboration To Be Released Soon

WWE Superstars will be featured in a new collaboration from the King of Fighters All-Star mobile video game. The KOF ALL-STAR X WWE Collaboration update will be released on Thursday, May 14.

Netmarble has not made the full announcement yet but a graphic that surfaced on Twitter reveals The Rock, The Undertaker, John Cena, Seth Rollins, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch for the game.

KOF All-Star is available for Apple iOS and Android devices. Full details have not been announced yet, but we will keep you updated. Stay tuned for more on the WWE collaboration ahead of next week’s release.

