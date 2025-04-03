King Of The Ring Off WWE’s Schedule, Night Of Champions Set For Saudi Show

Fans hoping for the return of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments in 2025 will be disappointed, as WWE has reportedly shelved the concept once again. Despite a brief revival of the tournaments in 2024, the fan-favorite gimmick will not be part of this year’s premium live event schedule.

According to the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, WWE’s next event in Saudi Arabia will be titled Night of Champions, not King of the Ring as it was in 2024. The show is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 28, and will be the only PLE in Saudi Arabia this year.

“We have details regarding another PLE, this time coming to Saudi Arabia. The event will take place on Saturday, June 28, and as of now, here’s the real news: it is titled Night of Champions, not King of the Ring, as it was last year. So, no King of the Ring currently on the schedule,” WrestleVotes reported.

The original King of the Ring pay-per-view was discontinued after 2002 due to declining buy rates, though WWE occasionally revived the tournament through television and network specials. While last year’s return brought renewed excitement—especially with the inclusion of the Queen of the Ring—it appears that WWE is once again shifting focus away from the tournament in favor of legacy-branded events.