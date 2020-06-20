Kobald Released From CHIKARA Due To Abuse Claims

Following some reports that at least two women have come forward accusing Kobald of being physically and mentally abusive, CHIKARA has removed him from their roster.

One woman says she began dating Kobald while her now-husband and her were broken up. According to the woman, Kobald was physically abusive to her. She claims he beat her with a belt and burned her with a lighter. She also says he punched her so hard that she blacked out. CHIKARA issued the following statement:

We have been made aware of a recent allegation about Kobald.

We take all allegations of misconduct very seriously, and are looking into the matter.

Our priority is and always will be the safety of our fans, cast & crew.

In accordance with this, Kobald has been removed from our roster.

I’m posting this for my dear friend Angela who wants her story told but didn’t want to post it on her own timeline for fear of backlash. She is one of the sweetest/supportive friends I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing. I believe/I stand with her. You should too. #SpeakingOut pic.twitter.com/Hc5OqpEo99 — Freshly Squeezed • BLM • 🏳️‍🌈 (@thewrestlebrook) June 19, 2020