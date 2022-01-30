Kofi Kingston Addresses His Botched Near-Elimination Spot At The Royal Rumble

As seen during the 2022 men’s WWE Royal Rumble match, Kofi Kingston’s traditional near-elimination spot was botched as both feet ended up hitting the floor when he crashed onto the ringside barricade. After a replay was shown, Kofi was officially eliminated from the match.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com noted that Kingston’s spot was “mistimed and he was legitimately eliminated when he wasn’t supposed to be.” Alvarez added that there were spots with Big E that had been planned for later in the match.

Kofi's big spot was mistimed and he was legitimately eliminated when he wasn't supposed to be, there were spots planned later with Big E out there — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) January 30, 2022

Kofi addressed the botch:

“Welp!

‘It is Better to Try and Fail Than Never to Try at All.’

-someone said this”