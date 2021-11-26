Kofi Kingston And His Wife Welcome Daughter

WWE SmackDown Superstar Kofi Kingston and his wife Kori have welcomed their third child. Kofi took to Twitter and Instagram today and announced that Lotus Selene Sarkodie-Mensah was born at home late Tuesday night. The baby girl weighed 6 pounds 2 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches long.

“Witnessing my wife give life to our precious baby girl left me in awe…Our tribe grows larger as our familial bond grows even stronger! [raising hands emoji] Lotus Selene Sarkodie-Mensah was born at home late Tuesday night, weighing 6lbs 2oz & 19.5” long. Welcome to the world, my little love! [smiling face with hearts emoji],” he wrote.

WWE congratulated Kofi and tweeted, “Congratulations to @TrueKofi and his family on the birth of baby Lotus! [heart emoji]”

Kofi and Kori were married in 2010. They also have two sons – Khi was born in 2013, and Orion was born in 2016.

As reported before, Mustafa Ali and his wife also welcomed their third child this week, a baby girl on Wednesday.

Kingston has been out of action since being attacked by The Bloodline on the November 5 edition of SmackDown on FOX. WWE later announced that he suffered a MCL sprain in his knee, but there’s still no word on if the injury is legitimate.

