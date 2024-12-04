Kofi Kingston Believes WWE RAW’s Move To Netflix Will Be Historical

WWE star Kofi Kingston appeared on the Patriots Pregame Social podcast, where he discussed a number of topics, including RAW’s move to Netflix and how he believes it will be historic.

Kingston said, “I think the possibilities are endless. It’s super exciting. When it’s all said and done, it’s going to be a real historical move. Traditionally, Netflix hasn’t engaged in sports. Now, here we are with WWE, as sports entertainment, we’re kind of walking that line between sports entertainment and introducing sports to Netflix. The possibilities are endless. I don’t know what it’s going to look like, but we’re all super excited about it and it’s going to be amazing. We’re in a super exciting time with wrestling right now. The business is at an Attitude (Era) level of interest and ticket sales. All the shows are sold out. It’s hard to get comp tickets for us, which is a great thing. People are calling me, ‘You’re going to be here for Raw. Can I get some tickets?’ I don’t know that you can. It’s going to be sold out. It’s great to be able to say that. With this Netflix partnership, it’s a super exciting time for us. Everybody on the roster has been clamoring to get out there and do what we do to the highest capacity. It’s going to be awesome.”

