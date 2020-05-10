Kofi Kingston Believes The WWE Tag Team Division Is “In A Really Special Spot Right Now”

Kofi Kingston recently spoke about why he thinks the tag team division in WWE is in a special spot right now during an interview with Wrestling Inc. Here is what he had to say:

“I think the tag division is in a really special spot right now,” Kingston said. “There aren’t a whole lot of teams on the SmackDown roster, but I love all the elements of this fatal four-way. You have myself and E who are really greedy when it comes to championships. We want to win all the titles. We don’t want to let them go. Then you have Morrison and Miz. Morrison just came back after being gone for like a decade. Already he has become a champion. Now they’ve lost the titles to us and it hasn’t been that long a reign for them. They want to get it back. They want to do all the obnoxious things they do on the ‘Dirt Sheet.’ The hey, hey, ho, how all over the place.

“Then you have my favorite elements in the Lucha House Party and the Forgotten Sons. The Lucha House Party is a team who has been trying to get an opportunity for so long. They are so incredibly talented. The moves they do and way they’re able to do them so seamlessly, seeing it in person, it is a spectacle. All they need is a shot. This may be this shot. You saw a snippet of what they can do in the Elimination Chamber. They had so many highlights, probably more than anyone in the match. They are just guys who have been working for so long and so hard to get their chance.

“The Forgotten Sons are guys who have this big chip on their shoulder. They are ex-Marines who just want to let people know who they are. When you have that attitude and something to prove, that’s when you’re at your best. We want people to face us at their best. I think all the elements are there for a great match. I really can’t wait to have that one. We’ll see how it all goes. Hopefully, it ends up with us on top. You have a lot of combustible elements to make it really cool.”