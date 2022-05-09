Kofi Kingston Calls The New Day The Best Thing That’s Happened In His Career

Kofi Kingston made an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE Champion talked about his on-screen character to his real self:

“When I got to drop the accent, it was definitely a lot more me because now, to be able to have a conversation on television or in an interview was very liberating. Me, E and Woods, all the fun you see us having is genuine. It’s real. Like, we’re out there literally just trying to pop ourselves and everyone just happens to be there watching and enjoying it. So yeah, we got a lot of free reign as the New Day as time went along and we got to make it our own. We got to really just do whatever we wanted. We had carte blanche, we could do whatever we wanted, and we could show our personalities. So a lot of the things that we would say and do in the car rides, we just brought that into the ring and amplified it. So yeah, it was probably the best thing that has ever happened to me in my career as far as being able to show personality and have the fun that you’re supposed to have in this business.”



