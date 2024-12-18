Kofi Kingston Claims Rey Mysterio’s Actions Kept New Day Off RAW

WWE star Kofi Kingston of The New Day took to his official Twitter (X) account and blamed WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio for the duo’s absence last Monday night on RAW as Kingston said Mysterio denied he and Woods from the locker room and that is why they weren’t able to appear as advertised.

Kingston wrote, “I’m seeing that many people were very upset that we didn’t get to come out & address the crowd last night on #WWERaw as advertised. Blame ‘locker room leader’ @reymysterio. Since he denied us a place to change into our work clothes, we could not work. So we went home. Thanks Rey.”

You can check out Kingston’s post below.