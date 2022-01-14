Kofi Kingston Comments On Dealing With Things In WWE That He Can’t Control

During an interview with Rick Ucchino, Kofi Kingston talked about Big E’s run as WWE Champion and was asked if he had any advice for Big E following the title loss to Brock Lesnar:

“I don’t necessarily have any advice. I mean, I would never tell someone how to feel. You feel how you feel. It makes you grow if you feel a certain way. But for me, in particular, A lot of this ain’t up to us. For me, if it was up to me, I wouldn’t have made myself have to fight for 11 years to get one title shot, you know what I’m saying? So like, yeah, there’s a lot that we can’t control. I’m really big on controlling what I can control, I can go out there when I have a match, and I can knock it out of the park, and that’s about it. As far as what happens the next week, or what happens afterward, completely out of my hands.”

“It is what it is. Like, if you are the kind of person that’s going to let something bad tear you down and hold you down for a long time, then you’re probably not going to progress any further this business is so like, ‘next man up,’ so you have to be constantly on your grind, even after a huge loss. Yes, it stings. But again, when those things that stick in those things that hurt, make you better you fit you, you remember how that feels. Then you go out there and you have a certain level of just a different level of mentality going out there. It reflects reflected in your work. It’s reflected in the physical things that you do out there, the way that you speak, the way that you feel, and your competence level. Your desire and passion, that all comes out, and that comes out because of the experience that you had. So I take everything as a growing experience, as an opportunity to get better. That’s what these situations do. They make us stronger.”

