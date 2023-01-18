Kofi Kingston Confirms Xavier Woods is Injured

The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) haven’t wrestled as a tag team on WWE TV since defending their NXT Tag Team Championships against Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs on December 20.

Woods has been dealing with injuries, which is why he has been kept out of the ring, as PWMania.com previously reported. Kingston has mostly worked singles matches, though he and Woods did work a recent house show loop against Pretty Deadly.

Kingston confirmed Woods’ injury to New York Post reporter Joseph Staszewski.

Kingston stated that Woods is “getting better and better every week,” and that they are using this time to get him back to 100%. “We are able to progress our storyline and let him rest and recover. He’ll be good in no time. He’s made a lot of progress already.”

WWE announced on this week’s NXT that New Day will defend their NXT Tag Team Championships against Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) and Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) on February 4 at NXT Vengeance Day.