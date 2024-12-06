Kofi Kingston Explains Why He And Xavier Woods Turned On Big E

WWE star Kofi Kingston appeared on the Chase & Big Joe Show, where he discussed several topics, including why he and Xavier Woods turned on Big E.

Kingston said, “I am surprised that most of these people out here don’t really understand why we did what we did. We came out there, and you can always tell when you’re right when you make an argument and you say nothing but facts. Everything we said on Monday night was completely factual. We told the truth. You might not like to hear what it was, but people online and social media are cussing and cursing us and there are all these insults that have nothing to do with what we’re talking about. I know that when you can’t bring a rational argument to the table, that means you know that you’re wrong. If you don’t have any facts for the argument. Just because you’re upset doesn’t mean you’re right.”

