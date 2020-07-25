Kofi Kingston Injury Storyline To Lead To A Push For Big E?

It looks like Big E is in for a singles run on the WWE SmackDown brand. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode saw Kofi Kingston exit a trainer’s room and reveal that he’s currently injured. Kofi did not name the injury, but he said he will be out of action for 6 weeks, maybe longer. The storyline is that Kofi was hurt during The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules last Sunday, in the Tables Match that saw Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura capture the SmackDown Tag Team Titles from The New Day.

Big E talked about being there for Kofi and focusing on getting the titles back, but Kofi dismissed that idea and said now is Big E’s time. Kofi said this feels like the universe is trying to talk to them because he and Xavier Woods are both on the shelf now, opening up the door for Big E to show everyone what he’s made of. Kofi kept reassuring Big E that he has their support and their blessing. Kofi also reiterated how Big E deserves this run by himself, and has earned it.

There’s no word yet on what the Kingston injury is, but it’s likely a part of the storylines. Cesaro and Nakamura later cut a promo on how they hurt Kofi by putting him through the tables on Sunday. Woods has been on the shelf since suffering an Achilles tear at a WWE live event in Sydney, Australia on October 21 of last year. He underwent surgery on October 25, and it was reported then that he would likely be out of action until this summer at the earliest. Woods recently noted that his recovery was going well, but there was no timeframe for his return.

A singles run for Big E has been rumored and talked about among fans for several years now. Stay tuned for updates on what WWE has planned.