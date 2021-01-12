Kofi Kingston Injury Update

Kofi Kingston is reportedly suffering from a legitimate jaw injury. As noted, WWE announced during last night’s RAW that Kingston was not there due to a broken jaw. Xavier Woods came to the ring by himself and suffered a loss to T-BAR of RETRIBUTION.

There had been some speculation on if Kingston’s injury was legitimate or not as he just wrestled the week before, teaming with Woods to defeat The Miz and John Morrison. WWE indicated on commentary that Woods suffered the injury some time in the last few weeks.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Kofi’s jaw injury is a legitimate issue he’s dealing with. It was noted that the nature of the injury could not be confirmed, but a jaw issue is why Kofi is currently out of action. There’s no word on when Kofi will be back in action, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.