Kofi Kingston Injury Update And Speculation On Him Missing WrestleMania 39

Some are questioning whether a certain WWE SmackDown star will be cleared in time for WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Next week on SmackDown, it will be Kofi Kingston vs. Karrion Kross vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight to determine who will challenge Gunter for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania.

Because Kingston is injured, he will have to be replaced in the match on Friday, and Xavier Woods will most likely take his place. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed Kingston’s ankle injury.

Meltzer stated that he hopes he will not require surgery. If he requires surgery, he will most likely not be included in the Mania card.

Meltzer said, “If he has surgery, from what I understand they’re hopeful of avoiding. If he has surgery, obviously it’s gonna be a while (before he’s cleared). If he doesn’t have surgery it will be less time.” Meltzer added that Kingston will “almost surely” not be in the match this Friday. As for WrestleMania, he said, “I don’t want to say 100 percent no but it will be touch and go if he can make it for WrestleMania if he doesn’t get surgery.”

