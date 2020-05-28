Kofi Kingston Looks Back On The Impact Shad Gaspard Had On His Life

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston was recently a guest on WWE Backstage to discuss the impact that the late Shad Gaspard had on his life, and the people around him. Here’s what the New Day member had to say:

“You know, On the inside, he was just kind of a gentle giant who really enjoyed the presence of other people, and it was shown by just being there on that beach with all of those people. I looked around several times saying, ‘man, Shad really really had an impact.’

“It’s definitely unfortunate for sure, for his wife, for his son, but with a glass half full mentality, it really emphasizes how important it is to live your life, with enthusiasm, with passion, you know and kindness. So that way, when the day comes, when you do get called to a different place, you have left an impact, and Shad, definitely 100 percent, left an impact.”