Kofi Kingston Not Cleared To Perform, WWE’s Plans For John Morrison, Mustafa Ali and Mansoor

Here are a few WWE news items following the August 24th 2021 edition of WWE RAW via Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com:

* Multiple sources have stated that Kofi Kingston is not cleared to perform. The reason for Kofi’s absence from Summerslam and RAW has not been publicly disclosed.

* John Morrison’s babyface turn is the new direction for his character and added that “this is not planned to be a one and done deal with The Miz that ends with the pair back together where they started.”

* Mustafa Ali and Mansoor are expected to be a babyface tag team moving forward. As seen on RAW, Mansoor defeated Jinder Mahal by disqualification: