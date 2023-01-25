Kofi Kingston on Enjoying His Time in WWE NXT, Praises Kayden Carter and Katana Chance

WWE star Kofi Kingston recently spoke with Ryan Satin’s “Out of Character” podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Kingston talked about enjoying working in NXT:

“I love it. I really do. It’s a different energy that’s there. I’ve said this a lot, but it’s like, we on the main roster are so far removed, most of us are, we’re so far removed from the process of, or the stage of, not knowing and uncertainty and not knowing your character and not knowing like, you know, whether your matches are good or not, just that that level of like trying to find yourself. So being able to go to NXT, like that energy is very present. You feel that. You feel people’s nerves and excitement for what is to come and them just trying to throw stuff at a wall. They’re trying to make it. They’re trying to get to the main roster. It’s a different kind of energy. So for us to be there and bask in that energy is a pleasure, it’s a privilege, and it’s an honor. Then on top of that, we’re the ones who are dropping knowledge and people are sitting under our learning tree, for lack of a better term. It’s a cool position to be in because when you think about the way that our business progresses and evolves, it’s through the lessons that we learned from our elders, you know, the ones who came who came before us, and the ones who have kind of like, I guess, paved the way, or continued to pave the way, or continue the path, and we are those guys now. So It’s awesome to be able to go down to NXT and help people along on their journey.”

His thoughts on Kayden Carter and Katana Chance:

“I love their team, I love their energy, and even their ability to be on the same page in the ring. You can tell they’re actually friends. You can look at them and if you were to turn the volume down and watch the way that they move and interact with each other, you could tell that they’re actually friends and that is so important to have as a tag team.”

You can listen to the complete interview below:



