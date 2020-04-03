Kofi Kingston On The Wrestlemania 36 Matches He’s Looking Forward To

Kofi Kingston recently spoke with Chuck Carroll of CBS Sports to promote WrestleMania 36. WWE currently has Kofi and Big E scheduled for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles Ladder Match against The Usos and champions, John Morrison and The Miz. That could change tonight as the three teams appear on MizTV during SmackDown on FOX.

WrestleMania 36 was taped last week, to air this Saturday and Sunday, on closed-set locations with no fans due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kofi said fans watching at home will still be “thoroughly impressed” and “pleasantly surprised” with the quality of the matches. He made the comments when asked what matches he’s looking forward to watching from home with his family this year. He named his own match and Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

“Well, definitely watching our Ladder Match, myself, The Usos, Miz Morrison,” Kofi said. “You know, the New Day, Miz Morrison and the Usos going at it. It’s going to be a great match. We all have such great chemistry, and the story there, all of us vying for the Tag Team Championship Titles. It’s very real. You know, everybody wants to be the best. So that’s the match that I’m looking forward to the most.

“But if I had to pick a second one, then I have to say Drew McIntyre versus Brock Lesnar. This is a guy, again, who has been grinding for so, so long, and he’s finally getting his shot to achieve his dream. And a lot of people are behind him. And it’s great to see, because Drew and I, we’ve had some battles back in the day and we’ve trained together. We’ve kind of come up through the system together. He ended up leaving the company, coming back, and now he’s climbing to the top of the ranks. And you love to see something like that happen to somebody who’s so deserving, who’s been working so hard for so long. And I’d like to see Brock Lesnar lose, so I get to root for Drew McIntyre in that aspect too.”

He continued, “There are a lot of great matches on the card, and I think people are going to be more than entertained, pleasantly surprised with the quality of the matches, as they are with every WrestleMania. This one will be no different, it just won’t have fans in the crowd. But everybody watching at home is going to be thoroughly impressed.”