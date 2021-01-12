Kofi Kingston Possibly Out Of Action With Broken Jaw

WWE has announced that Kofi Kingston is currently on the shelf with a jaw injury. Tonight’s RAW episode saw Xavier Woods take a singles loss to T-BAR of RETRIBUTION. Woods came to the ring by himself and the announcers noted that Kofi is currently out of action with a broken jaw.

WWE did not give an update on when Kofi will be back, or when the injury occurred, but the announcers indicated that it was something that happened in the last few weeks. Kofi last competed during last Monday’s Legends Night RAW as The New Day defeated The Miz and John Morrison in tag team action. There’s no word on if Kofi’s jaw injury is legitimate, or why he was really away from RAW, but we will keep you updated.

As seen below, Kofi’s Twitter account indicates that he was in Austin, Texas with family as recent as yesterday or earlier today, but that has not been confirmed.