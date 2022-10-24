Kofi Kingston Provides Update on Big E and Comments on Possible Trios Title in WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston spoke with WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston. They spoke about the possibility of a WWE Trios Championship, Tag Team Matches one day main eventing WrestleMania, Crown Jewel on November 5th, and a variety of other topics.

When asked who he thinks will win the match between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul at Crown Jewel:

“I’m very impressed with the way that Logan Paul’s been able to naturally be so good, not even good, but amazing in the ring these past couple of matches that he’s had. Like, you’re not supposed to be that good. You’re not supposed to be able to pick it up that fast. From promos all the way to in-ring work, and moves, and attitude, and making things look realistic and believing it. You’re not supposed to be that good. I love the way he’s brought this amazing energy to the WWE, like you can’t take your eyes off him. It’s amazing.”

“Having said that, I gotta go with Roman Reigns. I mean, you’re not the undisputed WWE World Heavyweight Champion for almost two years now without being very, very good. His progression has been phenomenal. Seeing him develop in terms of character all the way from The Shield to what he is now, it’s remarkable and just carrying the industry right now. So yeah, realistically I feel like Roman should kind of wipe the floor with him, but Logan Paul, he’s surprised me the past couple of matches. So I’m gonna watch like everybody else and see what’s what.”

On whether he believes there could be a Trios championship in WWE, as well as an update on Big E:

“Anything is possible. There’s a lot of trios going on, Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes, The Bloodline, The New Day. We’ll see how E (Big E) does in coming back. He’s getting a lot better too for those who are concerned and whatnot. He was actually roller skating the other day. I was like, ‘Oh my God. You’re alright.’ He’s coming along and he’s in great spirits. We’re just kind of taking it one day at a time with him. But yeah, I think a trios title would be interesting. It would obviously be something that’s never been before in WWE, so who knows? You gotta stay tuned and watch to find out.”

Kingston also expressed his belief that Triple H is planning more WWE surprise returns.

