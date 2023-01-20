Kofi Kingston Provides Update on Big E, Says Doctors Want to Do Another Scan in March

MLW’s Lance Anoa’i recently spoke with Peter Rosenberg’s “Cheap Heat” podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling to promote next weekend’s WWE Royal Rumble.

When asked if everyone in the Royal Rumble needs to know what everyone else is doing, Kingston said:

“I think it’s a situation where like, you don’t really need to know what anybody else is doing except for the people who are close to your entrance spots or whatever, or elimination if there’s something specific, but for the most part, there’s only a handful of us that really need to know what’s going on and who’s in there because we’re trying to do cool things that involve other people.”

Kingston was asked to give an update on Big E’s health:

“He’s doing great, man. He’s doing awesome. I mean, for someone who literally broke their neck, it’s amazing to see the level of recovery. Even from that day, he was wanting to make sure that everybody knew that he was okay. I’m like, man, what an amazing, thoughtful person to be literally like, you know, on the edge of contemplating death or paralysis or whatever is going on. You don’t know what’s going on. This is your neck, and you’re worried about other people. That’s a totally different level of caring. I don’t think I’ve ever met anybody with that level of concern for other people. You know what I mean? So, yeah, he’s doing really, really well, man. He hasn’t had to have surgery on his neck. It’s kind of healed naturally. I think it was at the point where, so the wound is healed, but the fractures are not ossifying, generating new bone. You learn all types of new terms when you get close to these situations. So they want to do a new scan, I believe in March, and they want to see where things are and we’ll kind of go from there. To me, the most important thing, and I know a lot of people are like, ‘Well, when’s he coming back? You think he’s gonna come back?’ To me, the most important thing is that he’s able to live his life in a comfortable fashion and be happy.”

What he misses about Big E:

“The comedy, because he’s so incredibly funny, man. You don’t have a conversation or a car ride or a hangout with E when you’re not laughing your ass off. Every interaction that we have is just like a joy filled interaction, like true belly laughing, joy filled interaction. We obviously still text and everything like that, but it’s not the same as being in person. We’re actually going to Australia on Friday for about a week. We’re going to be promoting the fact that Binge, which is a streaming service, so WWE is going to be on Binge in Australia. So we’re going there for a week to promote and it’s going to be me, Woods, and E hanging out for a week. We haven’t had a good hangout like that for a long time.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)