Kofi Kingston Puts His Name Out There for Role in Black Panther Series

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has expressed interest in playing a role in the Marvel series Black Panther, which has already been announced.

According to an article that was published by Deadline in February of 2021, the Kingdom of Wakanda will serve as the primary setting for a brand-new television series. The project has not been officially announced by Disney or Marvel Studios as of yet.

Kingston mentioned in an interview with TMZ that he, Xavier Woods, and Big E would all like to have a role in a future Marvel Studios production.

“I already fit the mold. I was born in the Mother Land, you know what I’m saying? Put your boy on the show!”

In the first Black Panther film, which was released in 2018, Chadwick Boseman portrayed the role of T’Challa, the king of Wakanda. In the upcoming film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is scheduled for release in theatres in November, a tribute will be paid to the life of the late actor while also revealing the identity of the person who will one day succeed him as Black Panther.

