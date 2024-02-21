Kofi Kingston Reacts To The Usos Having Different Ratings In WWE 2K24

WWE recently released the WWE 2K24 video game character ratings for their superstars, including “Main Event” Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso, who had been at odds with each other for several months now.

Jey Uso’s overall rating is 90, while Jimmy Uso’s overall rating is 84.

WWE star and New Day member Kofi Kingston reacted to Jimmy and Jey having different ratings in the upcoming 2K24 video game, which is set to be released next month.

Kingston wrote, “But I thought they were twins? 🤔 @WWEBigE @AustinCreedWins”

