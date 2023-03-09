Kofi Kingston Removed From WWE SmackDown Fatal 5 Way, His Replacement Revealed

WWE has removed Kofi Kingston from the Fatal 5 Way to determine the WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER’s WrestleMania 39 challenger.

As previously stated, this week’s SmackDown will feature a Fatal 5 Way to crown a new #1 contender to GUNTHER for a title match at WrestleMania 39. Kingston was one of the announced participants, but his status changed when it was revealed that he suffered a leg injury during last Friday’s brawl with The New Day, Karrion Kross, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and LA Knight. Kingston then posted an update, indicating that his right foot was bandaged but that he would be fine.

WWE announced today that Xavier Woods will replace Kingston in Friday’s Fatal 5 Way.

Woods vs. Kross vs. Sheamus vs. McIntyre vs. Knight will now compete on SmackDown. The winner will face GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 39.

As of this writing, WWE had not issued an injury update on Kingston, but the replacement indicates that he will miss at least one week of in-ring action.

There’s no word on who will face GUNTHER on The Grandest Stage of Them All, but a Triple Threat featuring McIntyre and Sheamus is rumored.

The Viking Raiders vs. Ricochet and Braun Strowman is the only other match announced for Friday’s SmackDown from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.