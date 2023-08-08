Kofi Kingston Returns To WWE Action From Injury During This Week’s RAW

Kofi Kingston confirmed in March 2023 that he would be having ankle surgery in Birmingham, AL. Following the May 15th, 2023 edition of WWE RAW, Kofi’s tag team partner Xavier Woods went on hiatus.

During this week’s edition of RAW, Kofi and Xavier returned to WWE television to answer an open challenge from The Viking Raiders. In a close match, Kofi and Xavier came out on top.

