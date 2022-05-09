Kofi Kingston Reveals Vince McMahon’s Initial Vision For The New Day

Kofi Kingston made an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he discussed the original idea for the New Day group (himself, Big E, and Xavier Woods) in 2014:

“When we were given the gimmick of positivity preaching preachers, I’ll never forget it. We had been going back and forth with Vince about what we wanted to be. We wanted to be some guys who were not pleased with our positions in the company. He’s like, ‘Okay, well, how about you guys be preachers and you guys come out here and there’s gospel music. We’re just sitting there and we (The New Day) know that the people are going to reject this idea because nobody comes to WWE to go to church.

But this is what he wanted us to do. We told him, ‘Whatever you give us, we’ll make it succeed because of our chemistry. We believe in it.’ He’s like, ‘Alright, I’m going to put that to the test. You guys are going be positivity preaching preachers. Go get it over.’ We’re just like, alright, this is our chance and we supported each other. There were a lot of people who took a big dump on our aspirations. You know, they didn’t believe in us. They made fun of us when we were just trying to get over. But now you fast forward, and those same people have come back around, and they admitted that they were wrong.”



