Kofi Kingston Set To Undergo Surgery, Likely Off WWE WrestleMania 39

Kofi Kingston is scheduled to have surgery today.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Kingston injured his right ankle during an in-ring brawl featuring The New Day, LA Knight, Karrion Kross, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre on March 3 SmackDown. McIntyre was injured when he nailed a top rope dive on the others at ringside. The injury was described as a “fluke deal,” and Kingston was replaced in last Friday’s Fatal 5 Way by Xavier Woods.

Kingston posted an update on Twitter late last night, revealing that he would be having surgery today.

He wrote, “Tomorrow, we march forward and into the hands of the best in the world at what he does! Let’s get this ankle right! [fist emoji]” after telling a long story about his day in Birmingham, Alabama.

Kingston is undergoing surgery today at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham.

There is no word on how long Kingston will be out of commission. Initially, it was expected that he would be out for about five weeks and would not require surgery, but that has obviously changed. It’s likely that he won’t be in in-ring action at WrestleMania 39.

Kingston’s full tweet is available below: