Kofi Kingston Speaks On WWE’s Plans For New Day Anniversary Raw Show On 12/2

Kofi Kingston has commented on the news released by WWE today regarding plans for a special New Day 10-Year Anniversary episode of Raw on December 2.

The New Day member stated the following to Metro U.K. today:

“It’s pretty incredible to have had that level of impact on the industry. I actually sent Woods a text this morning about how appreciative I was of him, of being my tag team partner. I never lose sight of how rare and special our bond is. WWE right now is the hottest it’s been in so long. The whole anniversary, we’re really excited to celebrate it, but at the same time, we got a lot more work to do.”

