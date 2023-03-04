Kofi Kingston Suffers Injury On Friday’s WWE SmackDown

Kofi Kingston is injured, according to Bryan Alvarez’s Twitter subscription feed.

Kingston was in a segment with Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross, and LA Knight on Friday’s WWE SmackDown that led to a five-way match to determine who will face Gunther for the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 39.

There are no further details on the severity of Kingston’s injury, but if it is serious, he will almost certainly have to be replaced in the match on SmackDown next Friday.

Best wishes to Kingston, and we hope he recovers quickly.