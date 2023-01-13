Kofi Kingston Talks Candidly About Potential WWE Sale (Video)

What do WWE Superstars know about the possibility of a company sale?

Amid rumors of a potential sale to a Saudi Arabian company, Kofi Kingston appeared on SHAK Wrestling for an interview, during which he spoke about how WWE Superstars are completely in the dark on the subject.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how a lot of WWE talent have no idea what is happening with WWE: “I think we kind of all have the same mentality like whatever happens outside of the company is going to happen. We really have no idea what’s transpiring, but our role remains the same, it’s just go out there and put on great matches.”

On how regardless of a potential sale talent’s job is to go out and put on good matches: “That is the one thing, regardless of whoever’s in charge or whoever owns this or that, you know what I mean, that’s what we’re gonna do. That’s what we’re always gonna do. So that is the most important thing, I think, the mentality for us is just to kind of, like you said, laser vision and keep putting on great matches. So that’s what we’re gonna do.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.