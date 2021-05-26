Kofi Kingston Talks On Stars That Are Frustrated With Their Spots In WWE

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Kofi Kingston gave advice to WWE stars that are frustrated with the their spots in the company:

“I look around there are so many young guys and new guys, and I find myself talking to a lot of them who are discouraged a lot of the times with where they are with their storylines or their careers, and they feel like they’re so good. Everyone is so talented on the roster right now. Everyone wants to be at the top of the mountain, and to the point where you know, some people might think, ‘I’m not gonna do this. I’m just gonna go and say I don’t wanna do this.’ I’m like, ‘Well, don’t take yourself out of the game.’ There are a lot of reasons that people will find to take you out of the game, but you don’t be the one to take yourself out. Just hang around, man. Hang around and keep on working, I tell a lot of people because you never know what’s gonna happen.”

Kofi also commented on KofiMania and a possible KofiMania 2:

“I feel like that was such a unique situation, the way the whole thing came about. We talk about storytelling in our industry and for me, that was a decade-plus story, all the chapters and ups and downs. It was like a Marvel series, from Iron Man all the way to Avengers. We had a unique opportunity to build it the way we did. A lot of it was unintentional because I wasn’t supposed to be there. I don’t know if there will be anything quite as impactful as KofiMania. Who knows what is going to happen – getting two solid victories over Randy Orton and Bob Lashley. It was a good night and unexpected in a lot of ways, but here we are. We march forward and figure it out as we go.”