Kofi Kingston Teases Dream Motor City Machine Guns Tag Match In WWE

WWE star Kofi Kingston appeared on the Battleground podcast to talk about a number of topics, including how it is amazing that the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) are now in the company and how he is looking forward to facing them.

Kingston said, “It’s amazing, man. I feel like Shelley and Sabin are icons, and the tag team aura of WWE like, it’s crazy that they are here now, and they’re champions. Of course, they’re champions, because that’s how good they are. That’s how talented they are. Yeah, we are looking forward to that opportunity. For sure. We’ve got to figure out a way to either get to SmackDown or get them to Raw, and have that banger that has been a fantasy booking match that we never, ever thought was going to be possible. But here we are.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)