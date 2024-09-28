Kofi Kingston To Make Rare Independent Wrestling Appearance

In support of a worthy cause, WWE is sending a long-tenured wrestler to make a rare appearance for an independent wrestling promotion.

Since Triple H took over WWE creative in 2022, the company has begun collaborating with other promotions such as Pro Wrestling NOAH, GCW, and TNA Wrestling. This comes after the company settled with MLW following a lawsuit that included several allegations against WWE, including violating the Sherman Antitrust Act in the US market for pro wrestling content, among other things.

Kofi Kingston will be at Ego Pro Chicago on October 5th for a meet and greet. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Kingston will host a meet-and-greet with all proceeds benefiting Navarro Farms, a farm for adults and children with special needs.

You can view the announcement here: