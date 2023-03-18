Kofi Kingston Undergoes Successful Surgery, Returns Home And Recovering

Kofi Kingston’s ankle injury is now on the road to recovery after he underwent surgery.

Kingston was injured while doing a spot at ringside during the March 3rd episode of WWE SmackDown when Drew McIntyre did a flip dive, taking out several wrestlers.

The following week on SmackDown, Kingston was replaced by Xavier Woods in a fatal five-way Intercontinental Title number one contender’s match.

Kingston underwent surgery in Birmingham, Alabama, despite the initial hope that he wouldn’t need it.

Kingston posted the following on Instagram:

“Surgery went very well! Of course I had to FaceTime the boyzzz upon regaining consciousness…Very little recollection of the conversation, lol. Thanks to everybody who sent me a message! I appreciate it more than you know! I’m home now. Let the road to recovery begin!”

We wish him the best of luck in his recovery.

You can check out Kingston’s Instagram post below: