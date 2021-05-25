Kofi Kingston vs. Drew McIntyre #1 Contenders’ Match Announced For Next Monday

Kofi Kingston or Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is set to be announced for the upcoming WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

Tonight’s RAW saw Kofi vs. Drew take place with the winner going on to challenge Lashley for the WWE Title at Hell In a Cell. The match ended in a Double DQ when MVP and Lashley hit the ring to attack both competitors.

Adam Pearce later announced a Kofi vs. Drew rematch for next Monday night, with the winner being named the new #1 contender for the WWE Title match at Hell In a Cell. Per the stipulation, Lashley will be suspended for 90 days without pay if he or MVP interferes in the match.