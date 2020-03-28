Kofi Kingston Wears Custom Shoes For Xavier Woods On Smackdown

Kofi Kingston took to Instagram today and revealed that the sneakers he wore for last night’s WWE SmackDown main event between The New Day and The Usos were a tribute to Xavier Woods, who is currently on the shelf with an Achilles injury. Kofi noted that the Jordan 34s were customized by Dan “Mache” Gamache, who often creates custom kicks for various WWE Superstars and pro athletes.

Kofi wrote on Instagram, “Did you see?! DID? YOU? SEE?! What my man @mache275 did for me?! Last night on Smack Dizzle, I debuted a pair of Jordan 34s dedicated to my brethren @xavierwoodsphd and his journey to recovery in the Paint-By-Numbers form, matching our gear. The quickness in which he delivered on these was unparalleled. I asked for them right after elimination chamber on the night if 3/9, he had them DONE by 3/10, and shipped to me by 3/11! This is why I call him the Custom Sneaker GOD! Y’all better put some #RESPEK on his name!”

You can scroll Kofi’s IG post below to see a few shots of the custom Xavier sneakers:

