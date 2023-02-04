Konnan Addresses Why Disco Inferno “Throws Stuff Out There” on Twitter

Former WCW star Konnan trended on social media for his views on wrestling and the wrestling industry. Steve Fall’s Ten Count recently spoke with with Konnan in which he discussed some of the heat that Disco receives online.

Konnan comments on Disco Inferno are causing a stir online:

“He’s a provocateur, He’ll throw stuff out there to get people riled up and people will get riled up over everything and anything. ‘Oh, you’re trying to be relevant. Oh, you were a loser back in your day, so now you’re trying to chase clout.’ It’s lazy excuses for people not wanting to hear the truth. I always say, ‘If you don’t want to hear the truth, don’t ask me because I’m going to tell you the truth, whether you like it or you don’t like it.;”

“He’s a natural heel. It makes for a good show because here’s the thing. I always say this and it’s true. I never learned anything from somebody that I agree with everything he has to say. I like to hear different points.”

You can watch the interview below:



