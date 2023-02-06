Konnan Believes Karrion Kross Will Eventually Leave WWE for Hollywood

Konnan recently spoke on his podcast, “K100 w/ Konnan & Disco,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including one name he thinks will make the jump from WWE to Hollywood.

The Rock, John Cena, and Dave Bautista have all made the transition successfully. Karrion Kross, according to the Konnan, will follow suit:

“[Karrion Kross has] obviously got a good mind for the business,” Konnan said while on “K100 w/ Konnan & Disco.” “When I met him, he had a very high wrestling IQ for somebody that had been in the business for that little time. I knew he was going to be a star and he is going to be a star and I think he will go to Hollywood one day, much like Batista and Cena, you know, and The Rock did.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription)