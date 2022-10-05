Konnan Calls AEW Manager Stokely Hathaway “Very Un-Entertaining”

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Konnan voiced some criticism of the management style of AEW manager Stokely Hathaway.

Konnan’s primary issue with him stems from The Firm’s lack of cohesiveness. The first thing that brought the team together was their effort to assist MJF in winning the Casino Ladder Match at All Out. Since his arrival at AEW, Stokley has been Jade Cargill’s manager.

“First of all, Stokely … very un-entertaining. I don’t know why he gets so much TV,” he said. “Think of the panorama I just threw you. Lee Moriarty, W. Morrisey, the Gunn Brothers, and Ethan Page. Think of that crew in your mind. Do any guys look like they would actually hang out with each other?”

Konnan added that he’s not “anti-Stokely,” but rather just putting forth criticism. “People think because you criticize somebody, you don’t like them,” he said, “I like this guy, but I’m not hating. I’m just stating.”